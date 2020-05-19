Country Cupboard in Lewisburg will reopen beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The business, located on Hafer Road off Route 15, will welcome customers for the first time in two months, according to an announcement on the company's website and Facebook page.
"After two long months, the day is finally here! We are pleased to announce that our gift shops, greenhouse, Bakery, and HomeStyle To Go will be reopening to welcome you through our doors again!" the announcement said. "While we are unable to open our dining rooms at this time, we will be offering a limited carry-out menu and bakery selections for you to enjoy at your dining room table."
Spring merchandise will be available in the store's gift shops and the greenhouse has hanging baskets, roses and perennials, according to the announcement.
"The Country Cupboard Family has been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to welcome you through our doors again," store officials said.
Operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Country Cupboard will be closed Sundays and Mondays.
Operators will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 570-523-3211 to answer questions and accept advanced orders.