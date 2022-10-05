Demolition will begin next week on the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops in Union County.
Evangelical Community Hospital officials announced Wednesday that demolition will begin on Tuesday for the former popular stop along Route 15 that closed earlier this year.
“We understand and fully respect the sentimental value the building associated with the Country Cupboard holds for many in the community,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital. “As we assessed the property, it became clear the aging structure would have required substantial improvements in order to make it viable for any future use.”
According to a release from the hospital, demolition will occur in phases to allow for shared utilities between the surrounding hotels and Matty’s Sporthouse Grill to be rerouted. The buildings will be demolished in phase 1 with the concrete slabs and foundations being demolished in phase 2. The concrete slabs and foundations will remain intact through December when the equipment to separate the utilities is expected to arrive and be placed in service.
The plan to demolish the existing structure allows for a fresh start in a cost-effective manner for any future use of the property, hospital officials said. At this time, no plans have been established for what will replace the former structure.
In January, the long-time owners of the facility announced the businesses would close. The popular restaurant and gift shop remained open for another month to allow employees time to search for other jobs elsewhere, or within the company.
The 77,000-square-foot location employed about 140 full- and part-time employees when the closing was announced. Country Cupboard opened its doors in 1973 as a 25,000-square-foot location under owner Dan Baylor. At opening on June 8, 1973, the main dining room had seating for 300 people, a smaller dining room for reservations and a country store. It has grown over the years, including a 12,000-square-foot expansion in 1984 that led to a larger gift shop and the creation of a travel center that is now the Susquehanna River Valley Tourism Bureau. In 1985, the courtyard and point adjacent to the location were added.
In April, hospital officials announced they were purchasing the property located just north of Evangelical's main campus.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.