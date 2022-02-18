Saturday will be the final day the restaurant at the Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shops will be open, according to a post on the business's website and social media pages.
The restaurant and shops will be open tomorrow and then closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The shops and bakery will be open from Feb. 23-26 before closing permanently.
The family that has owned the popular stop since 1973 announced last month Country Cupboard would close by the end of February. The company has 140 full- and part-time employees.
"Given the overwhelming response in the dining room and the lack of staff, we feel it is in the best interest of our Team that we end all in-house dining as of Saturday, February 19," the social media post notes.
The gift shops will be open next week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.