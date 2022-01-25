Country Cupboard Restaurant and Shop owners did not have to file a 60-day notice under the Department of Labor and Industry's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act because of its roughly 140 employees, only half are full-time.
WARN notices require employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closings and mass layoffs as a way to protect workers, their families and the communities.
According to the state Labor and Industry department, "Employers are covered by WARN if they have 100 or more employees, not counting employees who have worked less than 6 months in the last 12 months and not counting employees who work an average of less than 20 hours a week."
During Monday's announcement that the decades-old restaurant would be closing by the end of February, CEO Chris Baylor said Baylor/Hamm Company wanted to push back the date of the closure as long as possible to allow their employees — about 70 full- and 70 part-time employees — to find new jobs.
Baylor said he hoped some of the employees would move over into other properties on the Country Cupboard campus, including two restaurants and Matty's Sporthouse Grill.
"We have a lot of great employees, including many who have been with us a long time," Baylor said.
The unique location covers 77,000-square-feet, featuring a restaurant, banquet hall, office spaces, a bakery, greenhouse and expansion gift shops.
“We don’t have another amenity that equals what the Country Cupboard does for breakfast, lunch and dinner," said Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, which is stationed right outside the front door of the restaurant. "I’m sure a lot of people are going to be greatly disappointed.”