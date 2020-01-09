SUNBURY — Three months after 3-year-old Arabella Parker was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center with traumatic injuries from which she would later die, Northumberland County officials are waiting for a state investigative report on the case to be released.
Katrina Gownley, head of Northumberland County Children & Youth Services, said state officials visited the county to investigate the case and employees' handling of it. Gownley said she could not discuss the case or the report, but she said it is scheduled to be released to the public sometime in February.
Gownley said she wished she could talk about the report but was advised by state officials to wait until after its release. She said the public will get a better understanding once the report becomes public.
Arabella was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center on Oct. 10 with injuries so serious that doctors removed part of her brain. She remained on life support until Nov. 20 when her aunt, Mandy Kegler — who had been awarded custody by county court — decided to take her off life support after consulting doctors. Arabella died two days later.
Nineteen-year-old Jahrid Burgess of Trevorton, then boyfriend of Arabella's mother, Samantha DeCamp, was originally charged with aggravated assault and Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children. After Arabella's death, Burgess was charged by Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz with homicide and Delcamp was charged with homicide as an accomplice.
Gownley said the case of Arabella is tragic and it affects the entire county, including her 88 employees.
"It is very sad," she said. "We all feel this."
Schiccatano: Review policies
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said while he does not have all facts, he thinks the system must be improved no matter what.
"I think we need to meet as a group and improve on anything and everything we are currently doing," he said. "It's always good to hear voices from those that are heavily involved and we want to make sure we continue to provide the best possible services for our county.
Schiccatano, the new chairman of the county's board of commissioners, said he has been listening to input from workers and the public following the case. He said he wants to make sure all policies and procedures are current and being followed.
"I am not saying anything done by the agency was done incorrectly," he said. "But moving forward we will work with Children & Youth Services and review and evaluate everything we are doing."
Scicchitano said he has been made aware of community leaders asking for answers and he is willing to meet and listen to anyone who has concerns.
"We will work with anyone who has ideas to bring to the table," he said. "There is always room for improvements in any department and we will absolutely listen to all concerns."
Ways to improve
Joanne Troutman, President, and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way said her office, along with other agencies, including Children & Youth Services, have been talking for more than a year about ways to improve children services in the Valley.
"It's a combination of things, including mental health that we are working on," she said. "This case of Arabella is tragic. We have been talking and collaborating on various things to improve the way we are doing things."
Dr. Pat Bruno, an expert on child abuse, said it is clear that child protection systems need greater accountability and transparency including the review and evaluation of concerns voiced by children and families, mandated reporters, persons involved in the child protection system, and members of the general public that provide policymakers with information necessary to formulate changes when appropriate.
"Children & Youth Services needs adequate funding to protect and serve our children in a manner that keeps them safe, healthy and promotes their well-being," Bruno said. "The work that CYS does is extremely difficult and at times extremely dangerous. For the most part, CYS workers are underpaid and overworked. Perhaps there are persistent systemic problems within the child protection system that need to be addressed by developing a Pennsylvania Collaborative Dataset to measure and analyze child abuse trends that are accessible to clinicians, human services and researchers."
According to the state child protective services report, in Northumberland County in 2018, there were 487 reports of abuse, of which 54 were substantiated.
Thirty-one of those substantiated were female victims. In cases of repeated abuse, 22 claims were made and four substantiated. The report claims that $1.8 million was spent on investigations and general protective services assessments.
The report claims there were 2,351 reports of allegations of abuse to the county service. The report said 3,841 children were assessed in 2018. The report claims 528 of those allegations were for parents with substance abuse issues.
In 2017, 572 reports were made and 70 were substantiated, the report said.
Seeking answers
Community leaders held candlelight vigils in the wake of Arabella's case, and some have asked what can be done to prevent anything like this from happening again.
Pastor Mark Gittens, of h2church, of Sunbury, has been the most vocal and called for county leaders to speak out. Gittens said the community, including himself, failed Arabella and that more should have been done to save the child.
"I have had some county officials begin to notify me about talking with them," he said. I realized a whole lot of people that are working to do something but we need more leadership. It is now a call for leadership. This is not about people just having doing jobs or having titles."
Gittens said county and state officials need to take more charge of these types of situations.
"When you think of an official they are representing the citizens at large and lead all of us," he said. "No one is telling us what to do and they should be. It's a lack of leadership and that's what we learned after three months."
Gittens said people are also reaching out to him from all over the state.
"People are waking me up about past cases and there are other children that have perished in our county and state," he said. "We need to not forget them as well. People are listening and waiting to see what will happen."