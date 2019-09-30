A Northumberland County Jail corrections officer faces felony drug charges after the county detective said the man delivered suboxone to an inmate.
Christopher Guinther, 33, of Bear Valley Avenue, faces felony possession with the intent to deliver and contraband charges after being arrested Monday, according to court documents.
Guinther appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic was sent to Columbia County Prison in lieu of $75,000 cash bail.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz requested a cash bail, saying the charges present a mandatory minimum of two years in prison if found guilty.
The incident began on Sept. 26 when Detective Degg Stark said he spoke with Warden Bruce Kovach, who told Stark prison officials suspected Guinther provided an inmate with suboxone, a drug designed to treat opioid dependence.
Kovach told Stark the jail conducted an investigation and reviewed video footage, according to Stark.
Stark interviewed Guinther who denied the allegations but admitted to using suboxone. Guinther said it is prescribed to him, Stark said. Stark asked Guinther if he could search his vehicle and Guinther denied the request, according to court documents.
Stark then interviewed the inmate who said he overheard the guard and inmate Anthony Dagostino talking about the drug. The inmate said he heard Dagostino say to Guinther, "did you bring it in?" according to court documents.
Guinther replied, "yes I have it," and said, "here you go," Stark said.
Dagostino told Stark Guinther came to his cell and delivered him a whole suboxone pill and a half pill wrapped in cellophane, Stark said. Dagostino said Guinther kicked it under his cell door, according to court documents.
Stark said he reviewed video footage and it showed Guinther kick something under Dagostino's cell door.
During the course of the investigation, Stark said he spoke with a family member of Dagostino who showed him messages that Guinther was setting up meetings to pick up suboxone.