SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioner Kymberley L. Best announced her candidacy for judge of the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Best is the first to announce a bid to fill the seat of retiring President Judge Charles Saylor, who will leave the bench as a full-time judge in January.
“I have been honored to serve the citizens of Northumberland County for nearly two decades,” Best said in a press release.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to make a positive impact on our local communities if I am elected judge. I pledge to use my experience in local government to bring fair and efficient justice to our citizens.”
Best is a lifelong resident of Northumberland County and said she is a career servant of the county’s citizens.
She is a graduate of Bucknell University and while still a law student at the Widener Commonwealth School of Law, Best served as an intern in the public defender’s office.
After her admission to the bar, Best worked as counsel in Northumberland County’s groundbreaking treatment courts, she said in the release.
At the same time, Best served as a family law special master hearing divorce and custody cases, she said.
Best was appointed by then President Judge Robert Sacavage to be the county’s acting court administrator. In that role, Best managed the day-to-day operations of the courts, she said.
Best said she understands the practical challenges of running our courts from caseflow management to budgeting and fiscal responsibility.
Best said her career in public service turned to administration. She was named assistant solicitor to the county and also served as solicitor to the prison board and tax assessment office. She was also appointed to the county’s top executive post, chief clerk, where she managed the county’s many departments.
Best, a two-term county commissioner, would be up for reelection in 2023 but said she decided to run for judge.
She currently serves as the commissioners’ liaison to the county courts and as chair of the board of tax assessment appeals. Best said she has successfully worked as a team with her fellow commissioners in an environment of mutual respect and compromise for effective county governance.
In her private practice, Best represents families and businesses in courts throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley, she said. She practices family, municipal, criminal and civil law. Best is also admitted to practice in the United States District Courts for the Middle and Eastern Districts of Pennsylvania where she said she fights to defend the rights and liberties of ordinary citizens.
“I am deeply concerned about the rising crime that threatens the peace and prosperity of our communities,” Best said. “If elected to serve as your next Common Pleas Judge, I will be honored to join a team of judges dedicated to ensuring the just, speedy resolution of every matter that comes before our courts.”
For more information, Best has set up a campaign social media site on Facebook at Kymberley Best for Common Pleas Judge