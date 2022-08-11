SUNBURY — Two Northumberland County commissioners said they are thrilled with the revitalized county courthouse and said when the project is completed this fall, residents will have the chance to admire the historic building when they drive through Sunbury.
Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Kym Best took The Daily Item up top of the courthouse to show off the bell tower, which houses a bell donated to the county in 1872 from the city of Sunbury.
The bell rings on the hour every hour.
“This is history,” Schiccatano said. “We are very proud of everything that has been done to the building and we are excited for members of the public to see the completed project.”
The $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project is expected to be finished by fall, according to Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery.
There are some little things still being done,” he said. “But we are expecting this to be complete by the fall.”
The courthouse had several dozen workers scattered inside and out for the past year and oftentimes while major cases were being heard.
The county staff did a great job of being patient, Schiccatano said.
“We know this was an inconvenience at times,” he said. “I am thankful for everyone who had to deal with the noise and all of them staying patient.”
Restoration work is being done on the eastern exterior near the Sunbury Municipal Building. Renovations to the ramp on the front are now being worked on and should conclude the project, Skavery said.
There was tree removal on the Second Street side and now the county is exploring exterior lighting options to illuminate the clock tower, he said.
Most of the HVAC equipment has been put in.
New interior lights were installed in the clock tower. To help save on electricity costs, a timer switch will be installed along with the lights, he said.
There is also a new conference room on the second floor for attorneys to speak with clients.
Schiccatano, Best, Skavery and Chief Clerk Nate Savidge visited the bell tower and discussed the history of the building. All agreed when the project is completed it will be visually impressive to residents.
“We are proud of what was done with this building,” Schiccatano said. “We think our residents will be impressed with the new look.”