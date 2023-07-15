The Democratic Committees of Union and Northumberland counties both received a $2,000 grant to encourage local groups to participate in Democracy.
The grant comes from Rural Power Lab, a project of Contest Every Race, for rural County Democratic Party or a non-party group doing electoral organizing for Democrats in a rural or non-urban community.
The grant provides funding required virtual monthly trainings to prepare you for each month’s action goal, operational and staff support to assist you in accomplishing monthly action goals, free texting capacity to reach Democrats and recruit volunteers in your county; additional tech and digital tools, as needed; access to briefings and training sessions hosted by rural experts, partners, and state-specific trainers/experts; and connections to a thriving network of rural organizing leaders and experts, according to the website.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER