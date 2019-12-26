COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Prison jailed for leading officers on a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle assaulted two correctional officers in unrelated incidents over the last two weeks, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
Detective Degg Stark filed charges against Kyle A. McDaniel, 27, of Robesonia, in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. McDaniel was charged with one felony count of assault by a prisoner, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and three summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.
McDaniel on Dec. 13 was being strip-searched and fitted with a protective smock. McDaniel struck CO Scott Bamford in the face and injured his lips, according to court documents.
McDaniel resisted efforts to be taken into custody and the staff had to use pepper spray and other non-lethal measures against him. He was treated by the jail's medical section, according to court documents.
McDaniel on Dec. 18 attacked CO Edward Bordell after the cell door was opened by striking the guard in the face and applying a chokehold from behind, according to court documents.
Once both individuals were on the ground, McDaniel continued to choke Bordell until responding officers could free Bordell from McDaniel's grip, according to court documents.
Bordell was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital where he was treated for facial contusions and a neck sprain, according to court documents.
A mental health professional witnessed the attack and the incident was caught on video, according to court documents.
Preliminary hearings for the two cases are pending.
McDaniel was originally jailed on felony theft charges after stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended in Kulpmont, according to city police.
McDaniel on Nov. 27 allegedly put his cellmate Tyrone Ammon, 21, into a chokehold for two minutes. McDaniel was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor strangulation and summary harassment, according to Stark.