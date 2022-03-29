SUNBURY — A “state of emergency” at the Northumberland County Jail is in place as two new leaders take over at the facility after prison board members met Tuesday in a special meeting and accepted the retirement of Warden Bruce Kovach.
The county's prison board named Deputy Warden Jim Smink acting warden and Dave McCoy, of Columbia County, a former state prison correctional officer, as deputy warden.
Smink has been at the prison for 22 years. McCoy was an SCI-Coal Township officer for nearly 24 years before moving to Columbia County Prison where he worked as a correctional officer for four years before retiring.
"I am excited to get started and help get things done," McCoy said.
The prison board announced the special meeting Monday after commissioners received notice of Kovach’s wish to retire after seven years in the position. Smink will take over the jail on Saturday. McCoy will also take his post on the same date.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano asked for an executive session prior to the new appointments and called McCoy into the session to speak with the board.
When the board returned they immediately explained why they were moving the jail to a state of emergency.
"We are proactive," Commissioner Kym Best said. "We are making sure we get all the proper paperwork in to the state so that if we are in a situation where we need help we are prepared."
According to prison officials, there are 39 correctional officers working the floor and the prison at full staff would be roughly 78 guards.
Maria Bivens, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections, said just like any other emergency request for assistance from a county, it would go through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) to the appropriate state agency.
“In this case, when PEMA receives the request from the county jail they will send it to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for review,” Bivens said.
Schiccatano said he wanted the public to know that the prison is functioning but the state of emergency is because the county wants to be able to be prepared if something were to happen.
Best said the request to the state could take a few weeks so county officials will be monitoring the jail.
"If we don't need help by then that's great," Best said. "But if we do we will be prepared."
"I am ready," Smink said.
Kovach said he has faith in both newly appointed officials.
"I have worked with them both and they are great choices," he said.
President Judge Charles Saylor, who serves as president of the prison board, praised Kovach for his service, especially through the 2015 prison fire that shuttered the jail in Sunbury, and through COVID-19.
"I don't believe there was a better warden in the commonwealth during these periods," Saylor said.