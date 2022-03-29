Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain and sleet. A glaze of ice and a coating of sleet are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&