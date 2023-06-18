Northumberland County is the only government entity in the four-county region to have a definitive plan for its share of a combined $8.4 million in opioid settlement money.
Late last year, then-attorney general and now-Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania would receive more than $450 million from CVS, Walgreens and others. Combined with other settlements, it means about $2.2 billion total is earmarked statewide for programs and outreach, money to be allocated over the next 10 to 15 years.
Of the $2.2 billion coming to Pennsylvania, state officials said about 70 percent will be allocated to county-level programs, with 15 percent going to municipalities that joined the statewide pursuit of settlements, which includes the counties of Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour. The rest of the funding will be administered by state lawmakers.
Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nathan Savidge said the county will receive approximately $4 million in opioid settlement funds.
“They will be used to maintain the Vivitrol program within the county prison,” said Savidge. “Vivitrol is an extended-release form of Naltrexone which is used to block the positive feelings from alcohol and opioids. It aids in preventing relapse and cravings.”
The funds will also be used to allow the “Warm Hand off Program,” which allows a certified recovery specialist in hospitals to link people with substance use disorder to drug and alcohol treatment programs, said Savidge.
The large allocation comes in disbursements over an 18-year period. The county has received the following so far: $194.986.81 on Sept. 16 and $291,770.36 on Dec. 30, said Savidge.
Snyder County Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said the county will receive approximately $1.7 million as a result of the two settlements.
“So far we have received a little over $102,000,” said Phillips. “These funds are in a bank account only utilized for the opioid settlement money. The commissioners have met with different agencies and departments to hear ideas but have not made any funding commitments at this point.”
There are no additional meetings scheduled currently but when they do occur they will most likely be scheduled during a regular commissioners meeting, said Phillips.
Montour County Commissioners Dan Hartman and Kenneth Holdren said the county will receive a little less than $1 million over 20 years.
They said they are waiting on proposals from the Montour County Jail and CMSU on what to do with the settlement money.
Any proposal being accepted will be approved at a future public meeting, they said.
Union County Commissioner Chair Jeffrey Reber said the county is estimated to receive $1,773,396.76 between the two settlements. This amount will be paid out over a period of 17 years.
“We have had preliminary discussions regarding options that may fit within the usage guidelines of the settlement funds,” said Reber.