HARRISBURG — Landmark election reforms passed last year will make it much easier for voters to qualify to vote by absentee ballot if they can’t make it to the polls on Election Day.
The tradeoff from that reform could be delayed election results, particularly in close races, election officials warned on Monday.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 77 in October, approving substantial reforms to make it easier for people to vote. Act 77 creates a 50-day window of time before the election for voters to vote by mail. Unlike absentee ballots, in which voters must explain why they can’t make it to the polls, the mail-in voting option will be available to anyone for any reason.
Absentee voting remains available to college students, those with disabilities, those in the military or otherwise overseas on Election Day. Those voting by absentee ballot can mail the ballot in or turn it in at the county election office prior at any point in the 50-day voting window.
But the state has also changed the way absentee voting and mail-in votes will be counted, said Forrest Lehman, Lycoming County director of voting services. Previously, absentee votes were counted in each election precinct. Beginning in the spring primary, those early votes will be counted in one central location in each county, he said.
Lehman was among a group of county officials who appeared Monday before a panel of senators examining the state’s implementation of the voting reforms.
State Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County, said that lawmakers want to be sure the state and counties are prepared to adjust to the reforms since the 2020 election will be topped by the presidential election. In addition, these reforms come as counties roll out new voting machines as part of a statewide move to make sure that all votes have a paper ballot, he said.
President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania by just over 44,000 votes in 2016. There were 266,000 absentee ballots cast in that election, according to data provided by the Pennsylvania Department of State.
State officials acknowledge that not all counties will have their election results completed on Election Night, said Wanda Murren, a spokeswoman for the Department of State.
The state is working to develop guidance for counties to follow to make preparations to organize the absentee ballots ahead of time so they can count them as quickly as possible, she said.
"With the addition of the mail-in voting option, we believe the counties will have significantly more ballots that will need to be counted after the polls close, as is the case in about 30 other states that have already implemented similar voting reforms,” Murren said. “We are working to implement processes that will help counties count all ballots as early as possible.”
The move to centralize absentee vote counting was intended to better ensure that the ballots are stored securely on election day, Lehman said. But, it also means that counting them could take longer, so much longer that, in extremely close elections, it may not be clear who won on Election Night, he said.
“Act 77 was a tradeoff,” he said. With the greater convenience for voters, there may also come some delayed election results if the margin between candidates after regular votes casts is less than the number of uncounted absentee ballots, Lehman said.
Most counties have bought new counting machines to help tabulate the absentee ballots in an effort to try to handle the increased volume of absentee and mail-in ballots, he said.
Snyder County will pay almost $60,000 for a machine to count the absentee ballots, said Snyder County commissioner Joe Kantz.
Kantz said the county would have been able to count the absentee ballots without the counting machine, but it wouldn’t have been easy. “I don’t want to be on Fox and CNN” trying to explain problems counting the votes, he said.
But even with the equipment, it’s not clear how county workers will get the absentee ballot counting done on Election Night, Lehman said. When absentee ballots are counted, each ballot must be opened separately and the name of the voter announced, Lehman said.