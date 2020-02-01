County model in blight fight has 15 sites deemed unsafe

SUNBURY — Only one property in Sunbury wears a condemned placard, but it’s not the only one currently unfit for human habitation.
Fourteen other properties of the 37 on the city’s Public Nuisance Properties List, are deemed unsafe. City officials hope they can be purchased and salvaged.
History shows, however, that may be easier said than done. The city’s property maintenance officer Eric Long said the entire process can be frustrating. The property owners and their contacts on the city’s records may not be accurate, Long said. Others simply do not respond to repeated calls or notifications.
“We took care of a lot of the worst ones already,” said City Administrator Jody Ocker of the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority (RDA) using the public nuisance list and eminent domain. “Now we are addressing the ones in early degradation. That’s a positive thing, that we can intervene early.”
The nuisance properties list, last revised Jan. 27, identifies properties with code violations. If owners can complete their rehabilitation plans and confirm that all violations have been resolved, properties can be removed from the list. When properties stay on the list for an extended time with no plan or corrective action, the city can go through a legal process, declare eminent domain and sell properties at an auction, Long said.
The city, through the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority, only pursues eminent domain if the property is vacant or abandoned, Long said.
Of the 37 properties on the list right now, 15 are considered “unsafe for human occupancy or use” and are marked with a yellow “DANGER” placard. The former Varias Restaurant, at 446 Market St., is the only one with a condemned sign posted on it. Long noted the city rarely uses the distinction “condemned” because it chases people away and instead uses “unsafe for human occupancy.”
The city is pursuing eminent domain on five properties on the nuisance list.
Nine properties are nearly through the eminent domain process and will likely be auctioned off in the spring. Twelve other properties have owners who are actively working to improve them, according to city officials.
A success story
One of the most recent success stories comes from the New Creation Assembly of God Church at 241 Chestnut St. A fire in October 2013 destroyed five properties, including 245 Chestnut St. that was owned by the church. The church bought the property in the early 2000s, but didn’t have the money to renovate and didn’t have the money to repair the damages from the fire and water.
Redevelopment Solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum Kula said church officials turned the property over to the RDA. The authority demolished the blighted property, cleaned up the newly vacant lot and the church bought the property back at a public auction last year for $2,100. They also then paid $12,013.23 for all the past expenses of demolition and maintenance since they were in a better financial situation, said Kula.
“We felt we had to go through with reimbursing the city. God had to have his name cleared,” said the Rev. Peggy Monzon. “We wanted to do something not just for the church but for Sunbury, too.”
The plan is to turn the small lot into a public recreational space for church activities and neighborhood events. When spring comes, Monzon said the church will start the project of landscaping, installing a gazebo and “enhancing the ministry of the church.”
Not all on list
Not all properties with an “unsafe for human occupancy” distinction are on the list. Code officials watch certain properties and sometimes those properties are rehabilitated without city influence, Long said.
He said the code office is forcing owners, including banks, to maintain properties. If the city’s Department of Public Works maintains the property by cutting grass or weeds, the owner is billed.
Code officials cannot enter a vacant property if the doors are locked, but can if the doors are not secure.
They work to secure buildings so no one has access to it, Long said. For example, at 1038 E. Chestnut St., where the owner passed away at least four years ago, the back door was secured by a screwed-in board to keep the door in place since it didn’t lock.
Commercial buildings are harder to address, Long said. A third-party inspector looks at the property only once — when the occupancy permit is first applied for — otherwise the law does not allow code officers to go in and inspect, he said.
“We can’t just break doors down,” Long said. “We have no idea what’s inside some of these houses and buildings.”
Mayor Kurt Karlovich, in 2018, proposed a vacant property ordinance that would have held vacant property owners accountable to make an effort to fill the structures, rent them or sell them. It never passed due to lack of support.
During a public meeting, Mark Walberg, who owns 21 properties in the city including the former county jail, called the proposal a “real negative.”
“The owners and investors in commercial and residential rentals should be able to pick and choose when and how and where they want to rent their property,” Walberg said then. “There shouldn’t be a tax or registration fee on someone who is willing to invest in the community, pay taxes and insurance on the buildings and maintain them.”
Model for the county
Northumberland County Housing Authority Executive Director Ed Christiano said Sunbury officials have been the model for the county on their continued efforts to fight blight.
“The city officials there are continuing efforts in cleaning up properties,” he said. “Eminent domain in Sunbury has been very successful.”
Christiano said Sunbury doesn’t wait to go after the properties.
“They are staying on top of things and they are very aggressive,” he said.
Sunbury’s renewed attack on blight began in 2011 with former Mayor David Persing. He revamped the Sunbury Housing Authority and encouraged the group to actively go after blighted properties.
“The authority has to stay aggressive with all the landlords so the city can continue to move forward to improve a private property and improve property values,” Persing said.
Persing met with Authority Chairman Adam Purdy and the two developed a plan of action. Since 2009, more than 100 properties have come on and off the nuisance list, according to city officials. At least 50 vacant, abandoned and blighted properties were acquired and sold through the eminent domain process.
“When I was mayor we had issues with the enforcement of our codes on unoccupied properties,” Persing said. “By the resurrection of our inactive redevelopment authority and the addition of new members I created an aggressive authority that could follow through with violations and created opportunities to force deadbeat owners to fix the properties or lose them.”
On the list, off the list
Redevelopment Solicitor Brianna Apfelbaum Kula advised city council Monday night to remove five properties from the public nuisance list because the owners worked with the city to clean them up. The properties at 241-243 Penn St. and 242 Church St. were taken off the list because the RDA take over the properties through eminent domain. The Church Street building had been on the unsafe list.
The property at 140-142 N. Fifth St. was previously owned by someone who lived in Egypt, but a local person purchased it and started fixing up the property, she said.
The properties at 857 N. Seventh St. and 1144 Market St. were taken off the list because owners worked with the code office to bring them into compliance, Kula said.
Three more properties — 154-156 N. Fourth St., 514 N. Seventh St. and 460 Arch St. — were added to the list by city council members due to compliance issues, she said.
Once placed on the list, Kula said, the property owner has 30 days to address the problem or work out a plan to address the problem. Once vacant or abandoned properties are on the list, if no one comes to claim ownership, the RDA can move toward the eminent domain process.
“It can light a fire for property owners to do something,” said Kula. “We don’t want it to get to the point of no return.”
Kula praised the program for its success. More than two-thirds of the property owners on the list are working toward compliance.
“It’s a wonderful program,” she said. “It takes all our partnerships to make it a success.”
Compliance is the preferred outcome because the eminent domain process is difficult and time-consuming. In the end, the city still must find a new owner for any home claimed through eminent domain. It can be a tall task, said Persing, who was named to the redevelopment authority board after he retired from government.
The new owner must also have a plan of remediation and use approved by the RDA.
This action has resulted in returning these properties to the tax rolls. All proceeds from the sales return to the Sunbury Redevelopment Authority funds or grant programs to be used for the next round of blighted properties. All proceeds from the property sales fund Sunbury Redevelopment Authority programs to be used for the next round of blighted properties.
‘Tough and frustrating’
Finding owners and or investors in the city properties can be tough and frustrating, Ocker said.
“We don’t always know who owns these,” she said. “We search and our code office does the best we can but they sometimes bounce from company to company.”
Ocker said the process is not an easy one, especially when it involves a trust company or bank.
Eric Long said its about 70 percent chance they don’t even talk to the actual owners and when the fines add up the property goes to the redevelopment authority to begin the legal process.
“From there the owner or owners get legal notices but even those don’t matter sometimes,” he said. “We follow the guidelines and wait to get those properties in court so the city and redevelopment can take them over.”
Long said sometimes he will reach a local owner and give them a chance to get an action plan in place to begin cleaning up the property.
“Sometimes they respond and sometimes they do not,” he said. “It is a very frustrating process at times but we do what we can and give owners chances to fix up the properties.”
Code Officer Mike Rhoads said when he drives around the city and notices properties beginning to deteriorate, he automatically attempts to contact the owners.
“A lot of times they will begin the process of cleaning things up,” he said. “But then there are times when a property owner is not from the area and we start the process of attempting to reach them. It takes time to do the research when the property is owned by a bank. We can and then find out the property changed to another bank or trust company. Then we can call them and it changed hands again. It can be very difficult to locate these people.”
The phone numbers are often not available, said Long.
The Third Class City Code, Urban Redevelopment Law and the Pennsylvania Eminent Domain Code contain statutory provisions that guarantee proper notice and due process to property owners before their blighted property is taken by eminent domain, said Kula.
“The public nuisance process gives 30 days, by law, for a property owner to bring the property up to code or develop a plan with the City Code Enforcement Office prior to eminent domain action being taken,” she said. “If a public health and safety issue arises, such as a building collapse, then the City can mitigate the issue and place a lien on the property for the cost to do so.”
The City, Code Office and RDA strive to work with property owners to address blight conditions and when the property owners remedy the issues it’s “a win for everybody,” said Kula.
“If no one wants the property, then the City and RA step in where possible to try to make sure that there is not an emergency situation,” said Kula. “In non-emergency situations, the City and RDA consider the long-term plan for the properties before taking them by eminent domain. Funding and planning must be in place to ensure the blighted condition can be remedied appropriately through the process.”