LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners moved the polling station for Lewisburg’s Ward 3 back to Larison Hall on Bucknell University’s campus.
According to Deb Sulai, precinct committee person for Ward 3, the current location at the Weis Center was not ideal for voters.
County Director of Elections and Registration Greg Katherman’s recommended to commissioners to transition back Larison Hall voting location. Katherman previously recommended Weis as a pandemic-related matter.
He said Commissioner Stacy Richards previously had concerns about the current location at Weis Center.
Lewisburg Catholic Church and Green Space Center, the former high school, were not in favor of having the county place a voting location on its property.
Katherman said conversations are being had about Lewisburg’s borough building but hinted masking might be an issue as a mandate on borough property. He said parking may be one of several issues preventing that.
For the primary election and general and “future elections.” Richards seconded the motion. It passed unanimously
Richards thanked Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Executive Director Ellen Ruby for their willingness to be accommodating with the county.
Voters will be notified in writing where the new voting location is. Katherman said possibilities for a change in location could be pandemic-related or due to other unforeseen circumstances like a special election.
The Lewisburg voting Ward 3 has been at Weis Center since fall 2020 outside the boundaries of the election district, according to Katherman.
Out of boundaries in Lewisburg Three, Larrison Hall on Bucknell’s campus is in.
Katherman mentioned the county places voter locations where conveniently possible.
“A lot of times we go where we can go,” he said.
Katherman said he prefers to be in legal boundaries of a voting district. “You can go to the district next to it, and we are in some of those. But preferably it would be with the district itself.”
Katherman said many places are saying no to allowing a voting location in their space. Lewisburg Downtown Partnership was planning to allow to allow the county access to their space directly next to Sweet Frog on Market Street.
Katherman noted the Board of Elections cannot mandate masking.
Katherman said when Larrison was part of Lewisburg Three, on odd-numbered elections years on average 77 voters came out to vote with an average of 12 Bucknell students as part of that number.
“Katherman said he has not seen much difference in voter tabulations based on where the location is. He noted one thing that “jumps off the page” is mail-in ballots.
“I haven’t seen any fluctuation with people who are going to vote,” Katherman said.
At Larrison Hall in 2014, 432 on average voted with 274 Bucknell students in that tally.
In 2016 at Larrison as well, 797 voted with 598 of that number Bucknell students.
In 2020, at Weis, 462 voted with 286 Bucknell students for a total of 478. 317 were mail-in ballots of which 196 were Bucknell students.
In other business, commissioners approved accounts payable in the amount of $911,140.13, a PP&L Public Utility Commissioner Right-of-Way agreement as presented for Great Stream Commons and the month of April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.