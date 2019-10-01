SUNBURY — The medical marijuana company looking to purchase county land to build a growing facility received a fourth extension to finalize on the real estate transaction.
At Tuesday's meeting, Northumberland County Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano approved and Commissioner Kymberley Best voted against the three-week extension in exchange for a non-refundable deposit of $100,000. The new closing date is Oct. 25.
Parea BioSciences, through its holding company MNK 03 Holdings, intends to purchase 10 acres of land owned by Northumberland County near the new prison in Coal Township for $1.5 million. The majority commissioners originally approved the option in May 2018 and the medical marijuana grower/processor was approved for a license in July 2018.
"What's the harm in extending it?" said Schiccatano. "What's the alternative? It stops."
Parea has now provided the county with a non-refundable $131,000 to hold the property, including an additional $100,000 approved on Tuesday. The commissioners had no discussion during the meeting.
Schiccatano said he met with Parea officials and told them he personally wouldn't approve the fourth extension for $10,000. After negotiations, they offered $100,000 and Schiccatano agreed to bring it to the board for a vote.
"I felt $100,000 was a reasonable offer for an extension," said Schiccatano.
Judith Cassel, a legal counsel with Cannabis Law PA that represents Parea, said the company is confident they will not need another extension.
"The company wouldn't want to lose that money unless we were pretty confident," said Cassel. "We are putting down a substantial amount of money to demonstrate our sincerity and our ability to come to the table with significant funds and be ready to move forward."
Cassel said Parea has not rested since granted the third extension in August. They have continued with pre-planning, design and architectural plans, she said.
"So that it's ready, we can make our operation compliant, secure and safe," she said.
The agreement with the county allows for Parea to be on-site making improvements to the land but they assume the risk if the real estate deal falls through. Gaudenzia Inc., a drug addiction rehabilitation center, had a similar agreement to make renovations or improvements as they waited for lease agreements to be negotiated. The agreement with Gaudenzia was for leasing the property, not to purchase it.
Best declined to comment following the meeting, but she has opposed the land purchase since the beginning. Among Best's concerns in previous statements: federal law prohibits growing marijuana in any form on publicly owned land; a marijuana farm is not a suitable neighbor to the county prison, a juvenile rehabilitation center and drug rehabilitation center; discussions have not been held in public; and she believes the road to Parea being declared public is a vehicle for a 2-mill tax increase and additional borrowing — two actions that the county code authorizes when roads are declared public.