Northumberland and Union counties checked all four boxes to go green in the state Department of Health’s new county-dashboard on Friday as Gov. Tom Wolf said the two Valley counties would join 10 others entering the green phase of state’s reopening.
As Wolf announced that none of the state’s 67 counties would be in the red phase, he also moved a dozen into to green. As of Friday, 34 counties — including Montour and Snyder counties — were green with another dozen joining them next week.
“I really appreciate the governor taking a second look at us and moving us to green,” said Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. “I think our residents have worked hard, have followed all the guidelines, and they deserve this. This will be a great boost to our small business owners.”
Union County Commissioners hoped to go green Friday and expressed disappointment last week that it wasn’t included in the second round of green-county transitions. Republicans Preston Boop, board chairman, and Jeff Reber preferred to be included in the first round of green counties, a round that included the county’s border neighbor, Snyder County.
The Republicans and Democrat Stacy Richards wrote a letter delivered to Gov. Wolf this week asking for immediate green status. That didn’t happen but the commissioners were glad to hear Union County would be moving into the green June 12. The commissioners spoke with representatives of SEDA-COG on Friday toward identifying potential financial relief sources for county businesses.
“We put some serious effort in this week making sure we represented our reasons for going green and were successful in accomplishing that,” Boop said. “I’m glad for an opportunity to get our businesses back operating that have been shut down.”
The state’s new dashboard shows the metrics the state has been using to help identify if a county can reopen to the next phase, including: Stable, decreasing, or low confirmed case counts, past two weeks compared to previous two weeks; contacts of case are being monitored; testing rate of less than 10% in past 14 days; and hospital bed use is 90% or lower per district population.
Over the past two weeks, Union County has had 17 new cases, while Northumberland has had 33 according to the dashboard. Both counties had five new cases on Friday.
Remaining vigilant
Richards underscored the need for the public to remain vigilant despite the transition, saying people must continue to follow health-safety recommendations like wearing masks in public and maintaining the recommended 6 feet of social distance with anyone who lives outside their own home.
“We are fighting a virus. It’s in our community. Be kind, be considerate, protect others,” Richards said.
Reber said he hoped the letter to the governor had an impact. He reiterated his own gratitude for the residents of Union County, saying data on case counts shows they’ve taken the disease seriously.
“It’s not just a credit to us, it’s a credit to the whole community,” Reber said.
Reber urged residents to continue to take the disease’s threat seriously and said just because Union County is in the green, guidelines remain.
“It’s not like we’re going back to February,” Reber said.
Opening up
The Northumberland County administration center and county buildings will reopen to the public again on Wednesday.
Schiccatano confirmed the decision on Friday. “We were planning to announce that all county buildings will be open to the public again at Tuesday’s public meeting,” said Schiccatano.
Members of the public must practice social distancing, must wear masks and their temperatures will be taken at the doors, he said.
The commissioners expressed their excitement about the governor’s announcement. The commissioners and local legislators sent a letter to the governor’s office this week to advocate for reopening.
“I thought we should have been green by now, but we’ll take it,” commissioner Joe Klebon said. “It’s great. We can get things open up, get stores open and people back to work, and we’ll get back to some semblance of normalcy again.”
Commissioner Kymberley Best praised her fellow commissioners and local leaders for pushing the governor’s office.
“I don’t know if it had anything to do with the decision, but I thank everybody for their part,” she said. “I am so happy about it.”
Best, a small business owner, said she is thrilled to reopen so her employee has work and her customers can return.
Knoebels Amusement Resort, which straddles Northumberland and Columbia counties and is one of the Valley’s biggest attractions, didn’t announce any immediate plans to reopen, but Public Relations Manager Stacy Ososkie said they “hope to share some great news soon.”
One small business up and running on Friday in the yellow phase was McGuigan’s Public House in downtown Sunbury.
Kim Tramutola, 52, of Shamokin, and her daughter Shayna Tramutola, 23, of Selinsgrove, saw McGuigan’s Public House open and the mother and daughter stopped for lunch.
“This is awesome,” Kim Tramutola said. “I think everyone is excited to get out and about and today was a great day to be outside and enjoy the company of my daughter over lunch.”
The restuarant hosted Valley musical duo “Ricky and Harv” for an outdoor concert Friday evening.
McGuigan’s owner, Scott Johnson, said he developed a plan by setting up tables, made out of wrapped plastic barrels, with plywood on top as a safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the state’s phased-in reopening plan, restaurants operating in yellow and green counties reopen outdoor dining beginning Friday.
“We are doing all we can through this,” he said. “We are taking every precaution and set up the tables to be socially distanced.”
Daily Item reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this story.