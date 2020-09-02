SUNBURY — Northumberland County Court officials are working to find $4,100 needed to extradite a Riverside woman picked up by the U.S. Marshals in Illinois on charges she fled the state with her two children, breaking a custody court order.
Sawsan Hadidi, 39, fled Riverside with her children in violation of court instructions on June 12, according to police.
Following a nationwide search, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Hadidi. Her two children were taken by children and youth officials in Niles, Illinois.
Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes said the cost to bring Hadidi back to Pennsylvania was $4,100 and that his department did not have the money to bring her back. Parkes was working with the district attorney's office and sheriff's department but neither of those offices had the money.
At Wednesday's Northumberland County Prison Board meeting, Court Administrator Kevin O' Hearn, President Judge Charles Saylor and Commissioner Sam Schiccatano all said they were working together to pull the funds together and the woman would be extradited back to the county to face the charges.
"We were aware of the situation and we are pulling funds to get her back here," O'Hearn said. Schiccatano said he is in favor of spending the money for her return.
"We will talk it over with the courts and it looks like this individual should be brought back here on these charges," Schiccatano said. "That's what we need to do."
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said even though his office is not responsible for paying the fees, he wanted to be sure the children were returned.
“The children were the top priority in this and they have been returned to Northumberland County and are safe,” he said.
Hadidi is now in a Cook County jail and should be extradited back to Northumberland County soon, O'Hearn said.
Parkes said the woman lived in Riverside for less than two days.
Matulewicz said if the woman would have been released the warrant would still stand in Pennsylvania. If she would return she would once again be taken into custody to face the charges of two counts each of interference with custody of children, endangering the welfare of children and concealment of whereabouts of a child.