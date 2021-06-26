SUNBURY — A check worth $10,210 was presented to Northumberland County on Friday from funds raised from Sunbury Airport Campground's Golf Cart Poker Run.
The event was held on June 12 at the campground. The money is going to the Veteran's Affairs Emergency funds, which helps veterans who need help with their bills. A contribution was made to this by Ritz Craft Corporation.
The commissioners thanked the Sunbury Airport Campground for their contribution. They said they appreciate what they did to help out veterans in the county.
