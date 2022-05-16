SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging recognized Older Adult Mental Health Awareness Day on Monday.
"It's an opportunity to spotlight the mental health services needs of an often overlooked, underserved population. Older adults tend to be more socially isolated than other age groups, which can lead to feelings of loneliness and depression and ultimately a decrease in health status. These feelings can significantly impact a senior’s mental and physical health and result in loss of life," said Northumberland County AAA Executive Director Karen Leonovich.
"The good news is that systems exist to address these barriers. We need to work together to create better linkages so that older Pennsylvanians can easily access services," said Lenovich.
For more information, call the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging at (570)-495-2395.