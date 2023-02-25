Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe said the county is storing nearly 1,000 weapons seized by his department that date back decades.
“The defendant has the right to get their weapons back when the case is cleared,” he said. “We don’t want to keep their weapons but we can keep them forever.”
Wolfe said the county has tried to reach out to people who are able to reclaim their weapons back but sometimes they are unsuccessful.
“It’s a lot of work and it’s hard to get a destruction order because we have to exhaust every outlet to return the weapons first,” he said.
— Francis Scarcella