SUNBURY — Northumberland County generated more than $310,000 in revenue following last week's upset sale.
County Tax Claims Director Janel Barwick said that 60 properties were sold for a combined $310,230.60. That amount will be distributed amongst the county, taxing bodies, municipalities and lienholders for the ones that have overbid.
"It was successful," said Barwick. "This is the most parcels sold at an upset sale in the 12 years I have been in this department."
The highest single purchase was $13,448 by Evan Bingamin for 2979 Ridge Road, Point Township. The 1.15-acre property was previously owned by Beverly J. Cornell.
Antonio Britton purchased the most properties at nine parcels for a combined $31,573. Britton purchased 52 N. Market St., Mount Carmel; 219 E. Seventh St., Mount Carmel; 353 E. Seventh St., Mount Carmel; a lot of West Linden St., Mount Carmel; 167 Pennsylvania Ave., Mount Carmel Township; 1053 State Route 2026, Coal Township; 1069 State Route 2026, Coal Township; a lot on Chemung Street, Coal Township; and 4485 Route 125, Coal Township.
The last upset sale was in September 2021 when 32 parcels were sold and 95 moved on to the judicial sale. The upset sale in 2019 sold eight and 186 moved on to the judicial sale; in 2018, 23 were sold and 164 moved on; in 2017, 18 were sold and 164 moved on.
The 60 properties that did not sell will now move on to next year's judicial tax sale. That sale will tentatively happen in June 2023, said Barwick.
A property reaches judicial sale when the owner has been delinquent on taxes for two years and already has been through an upset sale with no buyers. The initial bid includes costs, recording fees, advertising and transfer fees, and each property is buyer beware. The money from properties sold at a judicial sale is used to pay costs owed to the county and municipalities.