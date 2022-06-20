DANVILLE — The Community Giving Foundation: Danville announced a new designated testamentary fund established by life-long residents of the Susquehanna Valley. Linda and Terry Brown’s love for the community has led them to commit their time, talent, and treasures to many local organizations.
The Linda and Terry Brown Designated Fund (testamentary) will provide grants for charitable purposes to benefit several nonprofits in the Danville area after the Browns are gone, creating a legacy of community giving in their name that will support their community forever.
“We were recently updating our wills and contemplating the legacy that we’ll be leaving. Then it clicked — we can do something small that will have a lasting impact for our favorite nonprofits," Linda said. "We reached out to the Foundation to get a better understanding of how to set up a testamentary fund."
Volunteering has been an important part of the Browns' lives as a way to give back to their community. Through their service on area nonprofit boards, Linda and Terry have seen the challenges these organizations face to keep the doors open and the lights on.
“The Susquehanna Valley is a great place to live, work, and play. We would like to leave this world and community just a bit better. We may not be able to help everyone and everything, but if we are able to help just a few organizations, then all is good,” Terry writes.
Danville is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages over 320 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the Foundation at 570-752-3930.