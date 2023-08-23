LEWISBURG — Wilmer and Priscilla Stowe spend at least four times a week exercising at Planet Fitness in Lewisburg.
The couple — Wilmer is 82 and Priscilla is 78 — said it is important to stay active and mobile in their older years, especially after Wilmer survived pancreatic cancer. National Senior Citizen Day was recognized this week on Aug. 21.
"I'm hoping we maintain mobility," said Wilmer at Planet Fitness, located at 7415 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg. "I'd like to outlive my father. He lived to be 89. This gives us a focus for the day, to get out and get going."
"If we stop exercising, we'll lose everything we gained," said Priscilla, who has a severe case of scoliosis. "Our biggest focus is to maintain mobility through exercise."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that adults aged 65 and older need at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity such as brisk walking or they need 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity such as hiking, jogging, or running. Older adults should get at least 2 days a week of activities that strengthen muscles, plus activities to improve balance, such as standing on one foot.
The Stowes, originally from Louisiana, moved to Lewisburg from Ohio in 2008 to be closer to their daughter — a Bucknell biology professor — and their grandchildren. Wilmer taught biology at the college level for 34 years and Priscilla was an elementary school library for 25 years.
After experiencing stomach pains in 2015, doctors found that Wilmer had a tumor on the tail of his pancreas. He was diagnosed with a slow-moving form of pancreatic cancer. Because he was diagnosed so early, he was able to have an eight-hour surgery to remove it and has been cancer free ever since.
The surgery removed part of his pancreas and part of his spleen. Because of this, Wilmer has an immune deficiency and must be careful to avoid getting sick, they said.
Wilmer didn't need any chemotherapy or radiation. He spent the last five years getting tested every six months to ensure the cancer didn't return, they said.
They attended several facilities to exercise but found that Planet Fitness best met their needs in 2021. They said they like the freedom and the cleanliness of the facility.
"The air filtration system cleans out the air and there are signs everywhere to wipe down machines," said Priscilla. "It gives us comfort knowing this place is kept clean."
They also said they can't walk outside without pain, but they can use the treadmill at the gym.
"Walking around the block is impossible," said Wilbur.
Priscilla said she enjoys reading a book while working out.
Wilmer also likes to work out his arms, legs and abdominal muscles. He said he also uses the massager at the end of some workouts.
In their free time, Priscilla said she likes to read, play card games and volunteer at the Public Library for Union County. Wilmer spends time with his daughter in her biology lab.
Nathan Sulham, the general manager of Planet Fitness in Lewisburg, said each location has a certified trainer to work with patrons. Rehab facilities often direct patients to Planet Fitness and the trainers often work with older adults, he said.
"Wilmer and Priscilla are model members no matter what age group you're talking about," he said. "They come every day and Wilmer is an inspiration with what he has gone through. Any time you can stay active, it's a big help in fighting off the years."