When Dawson and Kayla Schlegel heard the due date for their second child, they immediately thought there was a chance. Tuesday the family’s calendar quirk added another chapter when their son Jackson Lee Schlegel was born on his parents’ birthdays at The Family Place at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Jackson was born at 3:14 a.m. on Jan. 17, sharing the same birthday as both of his parents.
“We had that thought almost immediately after learning our due date was Jan. 19,” Kayla Schlegel said Wednesday as the family waited to be discharged from the Lewisburg hospital. “At that point, we were hoping it would happen because it was so close.”
Jackson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. He joins a 19-month-old brother, Cayson, at home. Cayson’s birthday is June 18.
According to hospital officials, to honor the occasion, The Family Place staff, with the help of Patient Experience, held an impromptu birthday party for the family, complete with cake and balloons and a softly sung Happy Birthday song so as not to wake Jackson, who was napping after a busy night of coming into this world.
The Schlegels live in Millersburg, about a 55-minute drive to Lewisburg. Dawson said he was off work on Monday, so he accompanied his wife to her scheduled appointment at Evangelical earlier in the day. After they got home, “the contractions started relatively” quickly, Kayla said.
Around 7 p.m., Kayla’s water broke. It put in motion a different process than 19 months ago when their first son was born.
“We had a little bit more involved this time,” Dawson said. “We had to get our first son to grandma’s. Fortunately, it was in Dornsife, so on the way to Lewisburg.”
“The contractions, always the worst part,” said Kayla, noting hospital officials said she was six centimeters dilated when they arrived at the facility. “But once the midwife came, it was pretty fast, about four minutes. It was way easier this time.”
The parents said the newborn is doing fine.
“We’ve been thinking about this possibility for a while, but you never know,” Kayla said. “Our first son was born a week early and we’ve been told they typically follow suit. We didn’t think we’d make it to the 19th, so this is great.”