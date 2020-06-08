Evangelical Community Hospital second shift employees gave a local couple a clap-out celebration on Saturday night as the husband and wife, hospitalized for COVID-19, were discharged together.
Tracey and Barbara Miller met at church choir and have been married for 42 years, according to information from the hospital. They battled the virus and were excited to go home together.
Though the second shift crew is fewer in number than the day shift, employees gathered from their different areas of work and made a great noise to celebrate the occasion, the hospital said.
Further information about the couple was unavailable, hospital spokesman Michael Redding said.