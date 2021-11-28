Rafael Rodriguez and his wife, Luz Santana, aren’t asking for donations of gifts or money for themselves this Christmas. The New Columbia couple do hope, though, that their two young children can receive presents from the Here. For Good. campaign.
Rodriguez and Santana, both 37, are the parents of a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. Rodriguez is the sole supporter of the household.
“I’m employed as a mixer in a factory,” he said.
Santana stays home to take care of the children. Money is tight, and has been, which is why the couple has sought help from the Salvation Army-sponsored program previously.
“I think three times, or something like that,” Rodriguez said.
Last year, Valley residents contributed $147,871 to the Here. For Good. campaign, breaking the previous record by more than $2,000. In 2013, the campaign raised $145,128.
The “2021 Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by the Salvation Army in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Checks can be mailed to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844 or make online donations at: hereforgoodcampaign.org.