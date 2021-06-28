SHAMOKIN — A private criminal complaint filed against 11 Valley politicians — including the Northumberland County District Attorney — by a Shamokin resident led to charges erroneously being filed on the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) online system Monday.
The charges were removed and put on “Judicial hold" because they were not approved by any district attorney, according to Northumberland County Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn.
A potential hearing date was scheduled for late July in front of a senior district judge in order to dismiss the private complaint made by Shamokin resident Michael Robinson after he filed a private criminal complaint against Shamokin council members Scott Roughton, Barbara Moyer, Charles Verano and Jennifer Seidel, along with Shamokin Mayor John Brown, Shamokin City Administrator Robert Slaby, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark, former Shamokin City Code Officer Rick Bozza and several others several months ago.
O'Hearn said the charges were entered into the state's online system Monday but then removed quickly and put on “Judicial hold.” According to O'Hearn, state rules say private criminal complaints must be either approved or denied by the district attorney.
“All of our district judge’s have recused themselves so this has gone to Senior Magistrate Gloria Stitzel, of Berks County, who signed the paperwork in order to get a hearing," O'Hearn said. "That date was set for July 20 inside Shamokin District Judge John Gembic’s courtroom but these charges can't go forward as no Commonwealth attorney has approved the charges."
Gembic declined comment and said he recused himself from any filing made by Robinson.
"The rules of criminal procedure state a prosecutor must approve all private criminal complaints and to my knowledge, no one approved them," Matulewicz said. "I have been very busy preparing for a triple murder hearing and I will deal with this at a later date. I can’t allow nonsense to allow me to be drawn out of doing what I am supposed to be doing. And that's prosecuting."
The charges stem from unlawful taking, obstruction of justice and various other claims by Robinson, according to O'Hearn. None of the charges filed were investigated by any law enforcement agency and none of the allegations had a probe started by any law enforcement agency, O'Hearn said. Robinson has filed previous complaints against several politicians and all the charges were dismissed, O'Hearn said.
O'Hearn said he would update the public when the courts get notification from the AOPC on what will be the next steps.