LEWISBURG — A man twice arrested for allegedly stabbing a nurse at an assisted living facility again saw charges dropped when it was deemed he was incompetent to stand trial.
Roger Neal Arnold, 72, of New Columbia, was deemed incompetent following a hearing Thursday in Union County Court, according to District Attorney Pete Johnson. President Judge Michael Hudock presided over the hearing.
State police refiled an attempted homicide case against Arnold in September 2020. He was accused of stabbing a nurse in 2014 as she tried to give him his nightly medication. According to arrest papers, the nurse recovered from her injuries and eventually returned to work.
The original case against Arnold was dismissed with an incompetency ruling. Johnson authorized charges be refiled when Arnold’s primary care physician determined the former defendant regained competency.
Trooper Tyler Watson, state police at Milton, charged Arnold with attempted criminal homicide, attempted aggravated assault and aggravated assault, all of which are felony counts, and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
With Thursday’s ruling that Arnold is incompetent, those charges have been dropped.
Johnson said Arnold is being held in county jail until a bed opens at a mental health facility where he will be civilly committed.