SUNBURY — The aunt of 3-year old Arabella Parker is now the legal guardian for the girl after a Northumberland County Judge granted the special relief during a hearing Wednesday morning.
Mandy Kegler, of Sunbury, was granted full custody of the Parker, who remains in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center with life-threatening brain injuries.
Parker was admitted to the hospital Oct. 10 after state police said she was beaten so badly by Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, that Parker needed part of her brain removed. Stonington state police also charged Parker's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, for endangering the welfare of children, after troopers said Delcamp did not report the abuse.
On Wednesday Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones granted custody to Kegler after hearing testimony from Geisinger pediatric critical care Dr. Sara Short.
Short said she would not reveal the medical records of Parker but confirmed Kegler has been the person making medical decisions for Parker. Short said she has no concerns with Kegler being the legal guardian of Parker.
Short said there are no signs of Parker leaving the hospital or that child will be transferred to another hospital.
Kegler, who was represented by attorney Tony Michetti, said she was happy, but saddened to be granted custody.
"This whole situation is awful. I have to make medical decisions for what is best for Arabella," Kegler said. "This is all something that should not have even happened."
Kegler, who is the sister of Delcamp, said she no longer has contact with her sister and she wants justice for Parker.
"I am and have been done with her, (Delcamp)" Kegler said after the hearing. "I am focused on Arabella and doing what is best for her."
Parker's father, Karl Parker, who is incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township, was not present for the hearing but had a friend attempt to read a letter to the court. The letter from Karl Parker stated he was not signing over his rights as a parent and discussed funeral arrangements for his daughter.
Michetti objected and Jones agreed.
"This has nothing to do with today's hearing," Jones said before granting custody to Kegler.
A Northumberland County Children & Youth Services supervisor Melissa Freed testified that since the Oct. 10 incident took place, Kegler has been the point of contact and that Children & Youth Services did not see any issues with Kegler becoming the legal guardian of Arabella Parker.
Kegler said her and her family would be making "tough decisions" in the near future. "Right now all I want to do is go and be with Arabella. That's the only thing on my mind."
Delcamp is locked up inside the Centre County Prison on $200,000 cash bail. Burgess is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail on $500,000 cash bail.
Burgess' mother, Christy Willis, of Sunbury, was also charged in the case after trooper Brian Siebert said Willis provided numerous false and misleading statements and attempted to prevent authorities from investigating the abuse of Arabella Parker. Willis is jailed on $200,000 cash bail
Both Delcap and Willis are to appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Friday at 1 p.m. inside the Northumberland County Courthouse.