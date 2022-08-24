DANVILLE — Commonwealth court has denied an appeal by the owner of the Days Inn claiming a sale price for the long-vacant and dilapidated property was insufficient.
The court found Columbia-Montour County President Judge Thomas James’ decision to allow the sale was without issue.
The opinion was signed by Commonwealth Court Judge Anne Covey and filed on Aug. 16.
Technically there can be an attempt to appeal until Sept. 15, but Hadden, the current owners, hasn't filed anything in the past week, said Michael Dennehy, Montour County solicitor, "and even if they do, I suspect the appeal will not be accepted by the Supreme Court. This isn't the kind of case they would take."
At this point, Dennehy said, DRIVE is going ahead and scheduling a closing on the deal. "The quicker they can get papers signed, the quicker Liberty Group can tear the place down."
Montour County Commissioner Ken Holdren said he was "thrilled to finally get the judgment.
"This has been going on for way too long," he said. "We have the developer who wants to turn that abandoned property into something that is productive and adds to the scenery of Montour County.
"A hotel will bring jobs. And hopefully, a restaurant accommodation that doesn't exist in the county today."
Once that "eyesore" is taken care of, Holdren said, "we believe that the properties around it will all be rehabilitated."
Not always an eyesore
The hotel was built sometime in the 1960s.
"It was a really nice Sheraton Hotel for years, and later changed its affiliation to Days Inn," Dennehy said, giving a nutshell history of the property.
It was a nice hotel for a bunch of years, Dennehy said. By the late-1990s, early-2000s, the owner of the hotel then stopped putting money into keeping it up, he said.
In 2013, Hadden LLC purchased the hotel.
"It was in rough shape by the time they purchased it," he said. "They didn't put a nickel into it."
Shortly thereafter, Hadden stopped renting rooms because the place had deteriorated so much.
"There were a lot of discussions Valley Township had with Hadden. Forget about the eyesore part of this, as an abandoned property it posed a fire danger," Dennehy said.
There were several arrests at the hotel over the years.
"People were breaking into the place, using rooms, using drugs," he said.
Finally, Valley Township coordinated with the county. Eventually, the courts appointed a conservator, DRIVE, under Pennsylvania's Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act. DRIVE looked at the property to determine if it could be fixed and how much it would cost.
According to DRIVE's cost examination, it would have cost more to repair it than to tear it down. DRIVE went to court to ask for permission to tear down the property if it could sell it.
Hadden, in late 2020, pursued court actions to halt the sale believing they could receive more money for the property from a relative of the owner.
"The relative said they would take care of the property, but the plan was vague. There was no timeline," said Dennehy.
"So we had a hearing in front of Judge James and he concluded that the new plan wasn't really a plan," Dennehy said.
James approved of a plan to sell the property to the Liberty Group, of Montoursville, whose Danko Holdings has owned Frosty Valley Resort in Mahoning Township since August of 2017. That court approval allowed Liberty to purchase the 8-acre site of the dilapidated former hotel.
Liberty, which operates businesses ranging from hotels and golf courses to construction and home health businesses, plans to build a 100-unit Holiday Inn, two free-standing restaurants, which were not named, and a four-store mini-mall on the site.
The company is buying the property for $250,000 and anticipates spending another $750,000 to raze the dilapidated structure.
"We felt the Liberty group had some plans," Dennehy said. "They'd tear it down and develop it into something productive. That's when Hadden filed its appeal, saying the judge should have approved the sale to the family member."
The thing dragged in the Commonwealth Court, mostly because of the COVID-19 pandemic pushing back hearing dates.
"It took them forever to even schedule filing of briefs," Dennehy said.
It took until August 2022 for the order to be filed, Dennehy said. The commonwealth court finally made its decision that James' decision appears to be reasonable and based upon the evidence and the record his conclusion that the county and DRIVE followed the law and that Hadden did not have a reasonable alternative. So their appeal was turned down.
"The township is happy to see the issue is on its way to being resolved," said Valley Township Supervisor Michael Kull.