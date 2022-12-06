SUNBURY — Northumberland County will host a dedication ceremony on Friday for the completion of a $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project.
The ceremony will be held at 11:45 a.m. Friday in Courtroom 1, 201 Market St., Sunbury.
At Tuesday's public meeting, the commissioners approved several change orders for the project. These included a $6,170 credit due to the reduced scope of basement structural reinforcement and for unused exterior wood Dutchman repairs on windows and trim; a $16,455.98 additional cost to provide additional brownstone surface repairs, brownstone Dutchman repairs, masonry repointing and helical reinforcing bars; and a zero dollar difference to reassign unused unit price quantities for the provision of a new outdoor domestic water hydrant and for extended HVAC system maintenance services.