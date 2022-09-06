SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners are looking into establishing the county courthouse with its own mail system.
The mail system in the county currently is centered at the administration center at 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury, with the exception of the four district judges' offices in Sunbury, Milton, Shamokin and Mount Carmel. The machine used to sort the mail at those locations is leased at approximately $3,300 a year.
"The court wants to utilize their own mail room, mail services and so forth," said Commissioner Kymberley Best.
Chief Clerk Nathan Savidge said Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn and President Judge Charles Saylor requested the use of the mail machine due to having such a high volume of mail going out. The machine would be kept in the court administrator's office.
"They want to move it internally to keep things from being lost in translation over the building and to keep the volume under control," said Savidge.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said they can eliminate the transportation of mail from one building to another.
Controller Christopher Grayson said one person in the office would have to be trained on the machines.
The cost would come out of the court's budget, said Best.
CDBG funding
In other business, Linda Sterling, of SEDA-Council of Governments, also told the commissioners that the application for 2022 Community Development Block Grant funding is due Oct. 28. The commissioners approved projects at their July meeting.
The projects include $257,993 for elderly veteran housing and $161,458 for stormwater improvements in Northumberland County; $81,195 for East District Area reconstruction in Delaware Township; $103,312 for removal of architectural barriers in Milton; $67,054 for town park improvements and $27,928 for demolition projects in Mount Carmel; and $65,192 in removal of architectural barriers for the township gymnasium project and $15,000 for sewer laterals in Ralpho Township. The remainder of the funds goes toward the administration of the projects, said Sterling.
The commissioners also approved a change order in the amount of $31,283.28 for the brownstone curb repairs and foundation for a small brick wall along Second Street as part of the $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project.