Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.