SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Rehabilitation Project is on schedule despite a new set of change orders last week.
At last week's public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best voted in favor of $32,043 in change orders: $24,303 to provide First Floor ceiling soffits and bulkheads to conceal some of the project's new HVAC piping in Courtroom3 and the Sheriff's Office; and $7,740 to provide floor joist repairs and also provide floor reinforcement for new HVAC equipment. The $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project is expected to be finished by summer.
"Because of the HVAC work, piping had to be installed near the ceiling of Courtroom 3 and the Sheriff's Office. This change order would cover up the piping," said Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery. "This (the second change order) was necessary per discovery of existing conditions that were hidden by finished ceilings, floor planking and plastered walls. This helps support the weight of the new HVAC equipment in the attic."
Schiccatano said he is pleased with the progress of the project but wants to limit change orders.
"I'm a little disappointed on change orders, but it is an older building so additional things were discovered," said Schiccatano.
Restoration work is being done on the easter exterior near the Sunbury Municipal Building. Renovations to the ADA ramp on the front will start soon and should be done by late Spring/early Summer, said Skavery.
The tree removal is still ongoing. Once the trees are removed, the county will explore exterior lighting options to illuminate the clock tower, he said.
Most of the HVAC equipment has been put in. Currently, there is electrical/HVAC work being done in the courtrooms, said Skavery.
"There is some masonry work being done on the second-floor hallway between the courtrooms," he said. "The floor was uneven, likely due to a 'concrete creep.' The repairs will fix this problem."
New interior lights are being installed in the clock tower. To help save on electric costs, a timer switch will be installed along with the lights, he said.
The conference room on the second floor is close to being finished, he said.
In May, county commissioners approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315 which includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355 which includes three alternates.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.
"We just submitted another PHMC grant to repair the tile floor on the main corridor on the first floor," said Skavery. "We hope to hear back from PHMC by July."