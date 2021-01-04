The number of bew COVID-19 cases reported dropped over the holiday weekend according to the state Department of Health, while hospitalizations continued to tick back up.
State health officials registered 3,227 new cases on Monday and 66 total deaths. There was one new death in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties linked to the novel coronavirus.
The statewide total of new cases is the lowest since Nov. 8 when the state registered 2,909 new cases.
Locally, there were 49 new cases in Northumberland County, 18 in Union and 15 in Snyder. Montour County had four new cases in the latest data release, but its cumulative total was down 76 as the state continues to reconcile test results from Geisinger.
Pennsylvania residents hospitalized with the novel coronavirus increased by 101 to 5,630 on Monday. Patients being treated in ICUs increased by 33 to 1,182. There are four more residents being treated on ventilators, now 678 statewide.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of the number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September. Statewide percent positivity for the week ending Dec. 31 stood at 15.0%
Valley hospitals
The number of COVID-19 patients in Valley hospitals remained steady with 254 patients, 55 in ICUs, and 33 on ventilators in Valley facilities.
Geisinger had 188 patients — a one-day increase of 2. The hospital is now treating 39 patients in the ICU (down two) and 26 on ventilators, also down 2.
At Geisinger Shamokin, 15 patients being treated, including four in the ICU. No COVID-19 patients at the facility are being treated on a ventilator.
There the same number of patients at Evangelical Community Hospital, now 51, including 12 in the ICU, and seven on ventilators.
Geisinger (16) and Evangelical (three) have adult ICU beds available. There are no beds available at Shamokin.
Vaccinations
To date, Pennsylvania has administered 135,044 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, a one-day increase of 2,432.
According to the state’s virus tracking dashboard, 4,221 people have been vaccinated in the Valley, an increase of 183 since Sunday. In Montour County, 1,670 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine along with 1,367 in Northumberland, 892 in Union and 374 in Snyder County.
Prisons and state facilities
There no changes in the active the case count at federal prison facilities in Union County. As of Monday morning, there were still 320 active cases.
Case counts remained steady at state prisons. There were 2,087 active cases. At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were 26 active cases. There were 19 inmate cases and seven staff cases.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 11,346 cases, 1,553 have been linked to long-term care facilities.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 814 resident and 203 staff cases, along with 158 deaths since the pandemic began in March. In Montour, there have been 170 residents and 45 staffers testing positive, along with 13 deaths. In Union County, there have been 154 resident and 29 staff cases, along with 17 deaths. Nineteen residents of nursing homes have died in Snyder County, which has had 110 resident cases and 28 staffers.
RiverWoods in Union County as 40 active cases — 30 residents and 10 staffers — while Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village has 34 active cases as of Monday morning, 17 residents and 17 staffers. There are still 24 active cases at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 15 residents and nine staffers.