WILLIAMSPORT — To remember those lost to COVID-19, and to honor health care and frontline workers in their diligent efforts to battle the virus, Let’s End COVID!, Lycoming College, and the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP are partnering to host a Candlelight Vigil at 5:15 p.m., Jan. 25 on Lycoming College’s Fultz Quad. Attendees are required to wear masks.
Going into the third year of the pandemic, members of the Williamsport community have experienced heartache, loss and long-term health effects as a result of COVID-19. The vigil will provide attendees an opportunity for reflection, as well as showing appreciation of the health care and frontline workers who continue to care for families. Charles Kiessling, Jr., RN, BSN, Lycoming County Coroner; Lisa E. Williams, president of Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, and the Rev. Roy Weeden, district pastor, Seventh Day Adventist Church of Williamsport, Milton, and Lock Haven, will provide remarks, followed by a candle-lighting ceremony.
Let’s End COVID! is a group of concerned people in Northcentral Pennsylvania working to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic through education, outreach and mitigation.