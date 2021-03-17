SUNBURY— The Shikellamy High School will switch to a remote learning model through the rest of the week after three positive COVID-19 cases were reported to Superintendent Jason Bendle on Wednesday.
Bendle said the high school will reopen Monday.
The entire school will be deep cleaned while closed and then the case count will reset to zero, according to state Department of Health regulations.
"The district continues to work with the Department of Health with all cases that impact our buildings," Bendle said.
No other school district building will be impacted by the closing, Bendle said.