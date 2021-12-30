The COVID-19 pandemic continued to have an impact on supply chains, causing shortages across the Valley.
In June, The Daily Item took a special look at some of the effects of those nationwide shortages on Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour counties. President Joe Biden said he was forming a task force to help undo bottlenecks in the American product supply chain affecting products from food to housing materials to computer chips and raw minerals, according to a report by The Associated Press.
The shortages were widespread and influenced a wide variety of products, from chicken wings and meat to lumber and building supplies to imported cheese and olive oil to swimming pool supplies. Some Valley car dealers had fewer than 10 new vehicles on their lots at some points in 2021, down from more than 100 in the past.
The shortages drove up prices too. For example, the rising cost of lumber increased by 250 percent between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
The shortages didn’t stop with materials and food either. The lack of laborers was also another issue that Valley businesses had to deal with in 2021.
The Associated Press reported that president Biden convened a meeting last week of his supply chain disruptions task force virtually and in-person in Washington, where he touted what he said was significant progress in alleviating bottlenecks at the ports and other issues that had created shortages and contributed to higher prices for consumers.
Biden said that retail inventories are up 3 percent from last year and on-shelf availability for products is at 90 percent, close to where it was before the pandemic.
The Associated Press reported.
Still, it is what is unknown that is of concern to many economists, who say it is far too early to declare an all-clear on the threats posed by the new variant, according to The Associated Press.