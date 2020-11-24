The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by 447 on Tuesday, reaching a record 3,897, while the state Department of Health announced another 6,669 new cases of the novel coronavirus statewide.
There were 96 new cases in the Valley, a number pushed up by increases at prisons, jails and long-term care facilities. There were 43 new cases in Union County, 29 in Northumberland, 16 in Snyder and eight in Montour.
Statewide, there have now been 321,070 total cases since March along with 9,951 deaths, including 81 new deaths across the state on Tuesday. There were no new deaths in the Valley in the latest release. There have been 170 total deaths in the Valley tied to the novel coronavirus, including 133 linked to long-term care facilities.
The state hospitalization number continues to climb, breaking its record each day. During its noon update on Tuesday, the DOH reported 3,897 hospitalizations, a one-day increase of 447. There were also 826 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) and 405 on ventilators, an increase of 34. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvanians hospitalized.
Locally, there are 124 patients being treated at local hospitals. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville reported 79 patients, 29 in the ICU, both small increases over Monday. The hospital is also treating 12 patients on ventilators, down three from Monday. At Geisinger Shamokin, there are 14 patients being treated, including five in the ICU. According to Evangelical Community Hospital spokeswomen Deanna Hollenbach, Evangelical has 31 patients hospitalized, including seven in the ICU and three on ventilators.
There have been 4,994 cases in the Valley: 2,308 cases and 120 deaths in Northumberland County, 1,378 cases and 15 deaths in Union County, 887 cases and 20 deaths in Snyder County and 421 cases and 15 deaths in Montour. There were 18 counties with at least 100 new cases on Tuesday, including 1,426 in Philadelphia.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13-19 stood at 11.1%. Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, there were 405,883 tests reported with 49,539 positive cases.
Nursing homes
Since March, there have been 881 cases at Valley nursing homes. To date, there have been 619 long-term care facility cases (479 among residents) in Northumberland County, 105 (84 residents) in Montour, 105 (88) in Snyder and 52 (40) in Union County. One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.
Universities
Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities have sent students home to finish the fall semester.
On Monday morning, Bucknell reported 7 active cases, down two from Monday. There are no students in isolation. Susquehanna has just 3 active cases, including 1 student.
Bloomsburg University, which has been using a virtual model since an August outbreak, reported one new case and two active cases on Monday, all among students.
Prisons
Active COVID-19 cases are increasing at federal and state prison facilities in the Valley according to data from the federal Bureau of Prisons and the state Department of Corrections.
The BOP's federal dashboard shows 182 active cases at four facilities in Union County, an increase of nearly 100 cases in one day.
There are now 120 active inmate cases at USP-Allenwood along with five active staff cases. That total was 41 inmates and five staffers in Monday's release. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there are 51 cases, 49 among inmates, an increase of 14 cases. At the low-security site there are two active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg did not show an increase and has four active cases among staff members.
One inmate and one staffer have already recovered at Allenwood's low security unit, while 116 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Seven inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 13 staffers at USP-Lewisburg have already recovered.
SCI-Coal Township reported 39 active cases, 26 among inmates, an increase of eight new cases over the past 24 hours. In 24 state prisons, there are 1,721 cases, including 1,177 among inmates.