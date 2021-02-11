COVID-19 hospitalizations across Pennsylvania have dropped to levels near the April peak on Thursday as the Department of Health reported 102 fewer patients in Pennsylvania hospitals, the second day in a row with a drop of at least 100 patients.
State health officials registered another 3,978 cases across the state on Thursday, the fourth time in six days with fewer than 4,000 new cases and the 12th day in a row with fewer than 5,000 cases. There were 115 new COVID-19-related deaths in Pennsylvania, the third day in a row with at least 100 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Locally there were 89 new cases in the Valley — including 37 in Union County — along with two new deaths.
Bucknell University, which is in the middle of a remote-only learning week, now has 59 active cases, up 17 from Wednesday. According to the university's dashboard, there were 19 new positive tests on Wednesday. Of the 59 active cases, 56 are students. There are 178 students in isolation — which does not mean positive tests, but also for those contact traced — and 80 percent of the university's allocated isolation space is being used.
At Susquehanna University, there are four active cases, all staffers, which is an increase of one since Wednesday. There have been no positive cases among students since the spring semester started.
Across the Valley, there were 88 new cases: 37 in Union County, 33 in Northumberland, 15 in Snyder and three in Montour. It is the third day in a row Montour has reported three new cases.
The positive test rate statewide dropped to 8.6 percent last week, the eighth week in a row it has dropped.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID patients dropped by more than 100 on Thursday, the second day in a row with a drop that large. Statewide, as of noon Thursday, 2,687 patients were being treated in Pennsylvania facilities, down 102. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) also decreased. Statewide there were 538 residents on ICUs, down 31, while 301 patients were being treated on ventilators, up by eight.
In Valley health care facilities, 98 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down seven from Wednesday. There were 74 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 19 in ICUs and 1 on a ventilator. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 11 patients were being treated, including one in the ICU and one on a ventilator. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 13 patients — down six from Wednesday — including two in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 1,990 COVID cases tied to long-term care facilities in the region and 297 deaths. There are three new cases in the latest release from state health officials. The state does not provide data determining how many of the cases are active.
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 974 resident and 241 staff cases. There have been 206 deaths at 19 affected facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 277 resident infections, 66 staff infections and 36 deaths in six affected facilities.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County reported two new cases, both among residents, and no new deaths in the latest data. There have been 155 cases, including 124 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 237 resident cases: 40 staff member cases, along with 38 total deaths.
Prisons and state facilities
The state Department of Corrections is reporting 70 active cases at SCI-Coal Township — down six from Wednesday — including 35 staffers. There are also 23 positive cases among inmates and 12 asymptomatic positive cases among inmates. Statewide, there have been a combined 101 inmate deaths at two dozen state prisons.
There are seven active cases in the three combined Allenwood prison facilities, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There are four active inmate cases at the medium-security prison. There is also one inmate at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood with active infections. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 57 active cases, including 32 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 50 active cases — up by five — including 18 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 2,844 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no active cases. There have been 76 total cases at the State Hospital.