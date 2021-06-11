Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 157 patients in the last four days, according to data included in Friday's midday report from the state Department of Health.
Hospitalizations decreased from 630 to 597 in Friday's report.
State Health officials also recorded 380 new infections of COVID-19. It is the third time since May 31 that the state has reported fewer than 400 new cases and marked the sixth time in seven days with fewer than 500 cases.
There were 19 new COVID-19 related deaths statewide. No new deaths were reported in the Valley for the ninth consecutive day.
There were two new COVID-19 infections in the Valley, one each in Northumberland and Union Counties. It was the first time since September that Northumberland County posted an infection increase of one or fewer.
Hospitalizations
While hospitalizations continue to fall, the number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) increased by nine on Friday to 168. The number of patients on ventilators went down to 102 from 109.
In Valley health care facilities, 30 patients were hospitalized, 14 in ICUs and three on ventilators, the same numbers as reported on Thursday
Geisinger was treating 22 admitted patients, nine of them in ICUs and three on ventilators. At Geisinger Shamokin, two of three patients were in ICUs. At Evangelical Community Hospital, three of five were in ICUs.
No patients in the Northumberland County and Union County facilities were on ventilators
Vaccinations
To date, Pennsylvania has administered 11,106,526 vaccines, fifth-most in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In Pennsylvania, 56.6% of all adults are fully vaccinated and 72.8% have received their first dose.
In Valley counties, 156,958 doses have been administered, including 75,934 second doses, which provide full vaccination protection.
Prisons and state centers
At four federal prisons in Union County — sites of several outbreaks throughout the pandemic — there was one total active case of COVID-19 on Friday, the same number as reported through last weekend.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
There was one active case — a staff member — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township. One employee and one inmate infection were added to the list on Tuesday, but the inmate case no longer appears in the state Department of Corrections' report. There were no cases at the facility as of Monday. Three inmates have died of COVID-19 at the jail since the start of the pandemic.
State officials report no active cases at the Selinsgrove State Center. There have been fewer than five deaths since the pandemic started. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five.
There are fewer than five active cases among workers at Danville State Hospital and no active cases among clients. There have been fewer than five client deaths at the facility.
DHS figures from both the Selinsgrove Center and Danville State reported Thursday have been the same since the weekend.