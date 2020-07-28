HARRISBURG - Eight people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the Central Susquehanna Valley, up from five patients a week ago, the state Department of Health reported today.
There are four patients in hospitals located in Lycoming County, two patients in Montour County and one hospital patient each in Union and Northumberland counties.
Over the past 14 days, Geisinger Medical Center in Danville has averaged 4.7 patients, Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has averaged 1.6 patients and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital has averaged 0.1 patients.
Hospitals across Pennsylvania have averaged 703.1 patients over the past 14 days, up from 674.8 patients one week ago.
On June 16, the 14-day statewide average stood at 998.1 patients.
The state Department of Health today reported 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, including nine in Northumberland County, four in Union County, three in Snyder County and one in Montour County.
The new local cases represent the highest one-day increase in new cases in the four-county region since April 12-13.