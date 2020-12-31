The pandemic affected every aspect of life in 2020, changes that will continue into 2021 and beyond.
As the vaccine begins to be distributed to front-line health care workers and nursing home residents, the hope is that some sense of normalcy can begin in 2021.
But questions remain: Will high schools and colleges be able to pull off graduation ceremonies canceled in 2020? What about proms? How long will limits on indoor dining remain in place? What about outdoor gatherings?
When will be able to travel again without quarantining after returning home or visit relatives, safely, for holidays?
All the answers point back to the distribution of the vaccine, expected to be available to the general public at some point this year.
Hospitals will focus on residents' health and well-being; county governments and business organizations will do what they can to revitalize the economy and support the recovery of businesses that were so wounded by the pandemic.
"The arrival of the COVID vaccine in our communities is the light at the end of the tunnel," said Dr. Rosemary Leeming, chief medical officer for Geisinger Medical Center, "but it is a long tunnel. We’re encouraged by it and are confident in the science of the vaccine and what it can mean for the health of our neighbors and communities."
Bit it is important to remember, Leeming cautioned, that it will take time for things to return to normal even as the vaccine rollout continues.
"For the time being," she said, "We should continue to take preventive measures like wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding gatherings — both large and small — and practice good hand hygiene, even after receiving the COVID vaccine."
Leeming believes it will be well into 2021 before enough people have been vaccinated to allow loosening of preventive recommendations.
Business, not as usual
Rebecca Dressler, Danville Business Alliance executive director and main street manager, said businesses will have to change their models to be successful in the new normal.
Mitigation will still need to be in place, but if doors are open and customers are coming in, owners will find a way to make it work.
"The strategies we relied on before the pandemic will not cut it moving forward," Dressler said. "We must go back to the basics, to reevaluate, refresh and rebuild. We know where our bottom landed in 2020 and we need to prepare a plan for when and how to get back to pre-COVID numbers. That plan needs to be realistic with small goals along the way. There may be setbacks, but we need to be prepared to modify and pivot at any point. What once worked may need to change and we need to look at those changes as opportunities to do something new, fresh and unique."
Politics: Moving forward
In a year of divisiveness and harsh rhetoric, we learned that in the political sphere, some things worked for the greater good.
Government funding for scientific and medical research can be effective, said Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, The Behrend College, Penn State University. "Much of the research that has led to the rapid development of effective COVID-19 vaccines was funded by governments."
Congress sometimes works, sort of, Speel said. "While Congress acted quickly to pass the CARES Act during the early days of the pandemic in March to provide economic assistance to millions of Americans, it took many months for Congress to act again as the pandemic got worse and much longer, and millions of Americans continued to suffer from the resulting economic damage."
The United States Supreme Court will have a strong conservative majority for many years to come with President Donald Trump appointing three consecutive justices in his term. Depending on your political perspective, Speel said, that can be positive or negative. "But a positive sign is that the Supreme Court was unwilling to intervene or overturn election results, when presented with no evidence of widespread voter fraud."