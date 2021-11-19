The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children rose in Pennslyvania for the second week in a row, recording the second-highest one week total since the school year began in August.
Across the state, DOH officials registered 7,465 cases among children ages 5-18 from Nov. 10-16, up more than 17 percent in one week.
Last week, there were 6,410 cases statewide among students. This week’s total is the highest since 7,924 cases were recorded the week ending Sept. 21. This week marked the fifth time the state reported more than 7,000 cases among students and the first since Oct. 5.
There were at least 129 new COVID cases among school-aged children in the Valley this week. There were 120 cases last week.
State officials released the most recent data late Thursday. This week’s total includes 88 cases in Northumberland County, 17 in Snyder and a dozen in both Montour and Snyder counties.
Since August, there have been 110 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 839 in Northumberland, 217 in Snyder and 315 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 79,510 cases among children aged 5-18 and 13,557among those 0-4.
Statewide, there were 4,545 more total COVID cases this week than last week, according to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
The Department of Health recorded 29,663 cases, up from 25,188 a week ago. The state’s positive test rate also jumped more than 1 percent to 11.7 percent.
Three of four Valley counties saw more cases in the most recent seven-day window measured by the state.
In Montour County, there were 54 new cases this week, up from 35 a week ago. The county's positive test rate also increased nearly 3 percent to 9.5 percent.
In Northumberland County, the positive test rate now tops 20 percent, at 20.2 percent, up from 17.4 a week ago. Fifteen counties had at least 20 percent positive test rate this week. Northumberland County also registered 425 new cases, up from 377.
Union County's positive test rate remained nearly level, increasing from 8.1 to 8.2 percent this week, while it added 122 new cases, up from 115 a week ago.
Snyder County registered five fewer cases this week (105, down from 110), while its positive test rate dropped from 15.2 to 11.8 percent.