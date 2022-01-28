The number of new COVID-19 cases among school-aged children dropped across Pennsylvania and the Valley this week.
After reaching a record high last week, there were 331 new cases among children ages 5-18 in the Valley. It was the second-highest one-week total since the state began tracking data when students returned to school in October.
The Department of Health registered 16,558 COVID-19 cases among school-aged children statewide over the past week, down nearly 10,000 from last week's total of 26,300.
Since August, there have been more than 230,000 cases among children ages 5-18 and another 53,000 from 0- to 4-year-olds.
There were 179 cases in Northumberland County, 62 in Snyder, 59 in Union, 31 in Montour County. There have more than 500 cases among school-aged children in Northumberland County over the past three weeks.
In the seven-day window from Jan. 19-25, state health officials recorded at least 100 cases among children aged 5-18 in 38 different counties, including two that had at least 1,000 cases.
Since August, there have been 338 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 1,933 in Northumberland, 578 in Snyder and 736 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 231,681 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 53,820 among those 0-4. Among 0- to 4-year-olds in the Valley, there were 11 cases in Montour County this week, 55 in Northumberland, 20 in Snyder and 20 in Union County.