The number of COVID-19 cases at federal prisons in the Valley continued to rise this week as the state Department of Health registered an increase in new cases statewide.
In its weekly update on Wednesday, state Health officials registered 21,507 new cases across Pennsylvania, up about 900 from last week's total. Pennsylvania has had at least 20,000 new cases over each of the past five weeks.
In the Valley, there were 325 new cases, the fourth week in a row with at least 300 local cases. There were 32 new cases in Montour County, 194 in Northumberland, 49 in Snyder and 4506 in Union County. Montour County was the only local county to see a drop in cases this week, while the number of cases in Snyder County more than doubled since last week from 22 to 49.
There were three deaths recorded in the Valley — all in Northumberland County — linked to the coronavirus. Statewide, there were 120 COVID-related deaths last week, the fourth time in six weeks with at least 100 deaths and the most in more than a month.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases in Pennsylvania decreased by 12 percent over the last week, while deaths were down 12 percent. Hospitalizations were down 6 percent. Nationwide, cases were down 6 percent, deaths were down 5 percent and hospitalizations were down 5.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,278 hospitalizations statewide, down 34 from last week. It was the first time in six weeks the number of COVID hospitalizations statewide dropped. There were 140 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 40 on ventilators, down 14.
There were 36 COVID patients in Valley hospitals.
Evangelical Community Hospital was treating five patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of the patients were vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 24 patients hospitalized, six in the ICU. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were seven patients hospitalized.
There were no COVID patients on ventilators at any Valley hospital as of Wednesday.
State facilities, prisons
State and federal prisons, along with state facilities in Selinsgrove and Danville were seeing an increase in COVID cases.
There were 95 combined cases at three federal facilities in Allenwood, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, up 61 from last week. There were 30 active inmate cases at the medium security unit, along with 62 active inmate cases at the low-security unit — up 53 from last week — and three inmate cases at USP-Allenwood. There were no cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg both remained at Level 2 COVID-19 restrictions, in the middle of a three-tier system. Nationwide, 69 facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions — down 10 from last week — 26 were at Level 2 and two are at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the Selinsgrove State Center, there were 44 cases, double last week’s total, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). There are 13 active cases among those residents receiving services and 31 among staff members, an increase in 21 staff cases since last week.
There were at least 24 new cases at the Danville State Hospital. DHS announced 13 resident and 12 staff cases this week. Last week, there was at least one staff case in Danville. The DHS does not release specific numbers if there are fewer than five cases.