The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children dropped statewide this week, while the four Valley counties combined for the highest one-week total since state Health officials began tracking the data in mid-August.
Across the state, there were 5,238 cases among children ages 5-18 from Oct. 20-26, down about 11 percent from the previous week. It was the lowest total since late August and marked the fifth consecutive week the number of cases dropped. Last week, there were 5,877 cases statewide.
There were 141 new COVID cases among school-aged children in the Valley this week, up almost 31 percent from last week's total of 107.
State health officials released the most recent data late Thursday. This week’s total includes nine new cases in Montour County, 62 in Northumberland County, 25 in Snyder and 45 in Union County. Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties all saw increases this week, with Union County more than doubling from 21 to 45 cases, its highest total since data was first reported in August.
There were also 14 new cases among children aged 0 to 4 in Northumberland County. Montour, Snyder and Union counties both had cases in that demographic, but if the total is less than five, the state does not release the exact number. It was the fifth week in a row all four counties reported cases among children aged 0-4.
Since state officials began tracking data in August, there have been 89 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 589 in Northumberland, 172 in Snyder and 247 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 59,743 cases among children aged 5-18 and 10,038 among those 0-4.