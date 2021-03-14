SUNBURY — Shikellamy’s boys basketball season is over after team member was exposed to COVID-19 the district was informed late Sunday.
“We have an exposure on the team with a staff member and we are in the process of contact tracing and informing parents,” School Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
“It’s a very unfortunate, and the world we are dealing with. I am extremely saddened for our kids."
The Braves, who on Thursday won their first district championship since 1979, were scheduled to face District 3 champion Lower Dauphin in a state quarterfinal game Friday.
Shikellamy defeated Central Mountain, 59-42, for the District 4 Class 5A championship in a game played without head coach Bill Zeigler. Ziegler missed the game due to an illness in his family.