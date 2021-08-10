Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the MLB Draft League has announced it will revise the final four games of the season to minimize travel.
Williamsport and State College will play the final four games of the season against one another. They will play in Williamsport on Tuesday and Wednesday and in State College on Thursday and Friday.
Other scheduled series to close the season include: West Virginia at Mahoning Valley and Trenton at Frederick. Both of those series are scheduled from Tuesday to Friday.
"We believe this change, along with increased testing, will put the league in the best position to control the environment and minimize risk as it pertains to the current state of COVID-19," league president Kerrick Jackson said.
MLB Draft League Amended Schedule-
Williamsport will host the Spikes Tuesday & Wednesday (instead of West Virginia)
Williamsport will play in State College as previously scheduled Thursday & Friday
Other scheduled games;
West Virginia @ Mahoning Valley Aug. 10-13
Trenton @ Frederick Aug. 10-13