The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania jumped by more than 100 on Tuesday while the state Department of Health registered more than 5,000 COVID cases statewide.
DOH officials registered 5,186 new cases on Tuesday, the eighth day in a row with at least 5,000 new cases. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 6,128, the highest since late January.
There were also 72 deaths recorded statewide, including two Northumberland County residents. There have been 472 deaths recorded statewide in November, including 29 in the Valley. At least one Valley resident’s death has been attributed to COVID-19 in each of the last 11 days. Sixteen Northumberland County residents have died this month due to COVID.
Locally, there were 94 new cases in the latest data release, including 41 in Northumberland County, 21 in Snyder, 20 in Union, 12 in Montour. Montour County has had at least 10 new cases in six of the past seven days, and there have been at least 40 new cases in Northumberland County in each of the past 10 days.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see substantial community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
State Health officials reported that 66 of 67 counties had at least one new case on Tuesday. Philadelphia County, which reports its own cases through the city Health Department, did not report any new cases on Tuesday. Twenty-one counties reported at least 100 new cases in the latest state data.
Nationwide, 73.4 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.76 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 73.6 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11. State health officials also announced Monday that more than 15 million vaccine doses have been administered, including 1.3 million boosters.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 3,349 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections, up 149 from Monday. Hospitalizations increased by more than 650 over the past 10 days. It is the highest number of hospitalizations statewide since the cases started to fall last spring.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 763 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 12, and 420 were being treated on ventilators, up 13.
According to data provided by the state, there were 152 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Tuesday, down three. There were 30 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, nine at Evangelical Community Hospital, and six at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 19 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating five.
Of Evangelical’s 43 patients, 33 were not fully vaccinated, including six of nine in the ICU and four of the patients on a ventilator.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 87 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 43 at Evangelical — up three — and 22 at Geisinger Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 38 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Tuesday, up three from Monday's report. There were 171 staff cases statewide — up 12 — and 205 active inmate cases statewide, up 18. Of the 38 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 25 were inmate cases, all active within the past week; there are also 13 staff cases at the prison.
According to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), there were no cases among persons receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there are two new inmate cases, along with one staff case.
There were less than five staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were six youth cases at the girls facility and no youth cases in the boys facility. Both facilities reported less than five staff cases.